Rondo will draw the start at point guard Saturday against the the Thunder, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Rondo figures to see an expanded role with LeBron James (illness) out. The veteran point guard generally hangs around the 20-25 minutes played range, but could see that number bumped up with the Lakers short James, Danny Green (hip) and potentially Anthony Davis (back). Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook will back Rondo up and are also likely to see increased usage.