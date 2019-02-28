Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Draws start Wednesday
Rondo will start in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
The Lakers have made the move to a smaller starting five, inserting Rondo in place of Javale McGee, bumping Lebron to the center. It's unsure if this is just a matchup-based switch, or if the Lakers will continue to run this lineup out first going forward.
