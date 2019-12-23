Rondo registered five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes in Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Although Rondo performed well in the ancillary categories, he struggled with his shooting in Sunday's loss. It was expected that Rondo's output would ramp up a bit in LeBron James' absence, but that didn't come to pass. While he's a great addition for assists in roto leagues, he's still a bit too volatile to be trusted elsewhere.