Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Drops eight dimes in loss
Rondo registered five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes in Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Nuggets.
Although Rondo performed well in the ancillary categories, he struggled with his shooting in Sunday's loss. It was expected that Rondo's output would ramp up a bit in LeBron James' absence, but that didn't come to pass. While he's a great addition for assists in roto leagues, he's still a bit too volatile to be trusted elsewhere.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...