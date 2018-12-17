Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Embarks on rehab assignment
Rondo (hand) was assigned to the G League on Monday on a rehab assignment, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Rondo has been sidelined since mid-November with a broken right hand. According to Trudell, Rondo is simply expected to practice with the South Bay Lakers before being evaluated prior to Friday's game against the Pelicans. Coach Luke Walton is apparently hopeful that the guard will be ready to return Friday.
