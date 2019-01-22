Coach Luke Walton said he believes Rondo (hand) will play Thursday against the Timberwolves, barring a setback, Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports.

While the Lakers will likely still be without LeBron James (hamstring), Rondo will be a welcomed addition to a team that's riding a two-game losing streak after falling to Golden State in a blowout Monday night. Rondo hasn't played since Christmas Day, but he's ramped up his activity in recent weeks and with two days off before Thursday's game, the hope is that he'll be able to provide some much-needed playmaking for a team that lost Lonzo Ball (ankle) for the next month-plus. Rondo's minutes could be limited, initially, but he'll likely take over as the starting point guard so long as Ball remains out.