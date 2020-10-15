Rondo is expected to opt out of his contract with the Lakers, Chris Sheridan of BasketballNews.com reports.

The veteran point guard has a $2.62 million player option with the Lakers for next season, and it's not a major surprise to see he's expected to test the waters in free agency. A return to the Lakers with a higher salary would make sense after playing a pivotal role off the bench during the title run, though it's not guaranteed. Rondo averaged 8.9 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes while shooting 40 percent on three-pointers over 16 playoff games.