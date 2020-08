Rondo (back) is not expected to play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Coach Frank Vogel described Rondo as "still banged up," so expect the Lakers to give him some more time to recover from a sore back before he makes his bubble debut. The hope is that Rondo could return to the rotation for the start of Round 2 against either Houston or Oklahoma City.