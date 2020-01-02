Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Goes missing Wednesday
Rondo finished with just one assist in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 victory over Phoenix.
Rondo missed all four of his shot attempts, adding just one assist in a terrible performance. His role has quickly diminished and despite playing almost 20 minutes a night, he is barely a top-300 player over the past two weeks. He is simply not a good fit with LeBron James on the floor and that limits what he is able to do. If James were to go down with an injury, Rondo would likely become a 12-team asset in most situations. Until then, he can be left on the waivers in most formats.
