Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Goes through 3-on-3 work
Rondo (calf) went through 3-on-3 drills at practice Monday, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
Rondo is yet to play this season while he works back from a strained right calf, and while he's without a timetable, the fact that he made the trip with the team to Chicago is a positive sign. Even more encouraging is the fact that he did not appear to be limited, though it's unclear when he'll be cleared for 5-on-5 work.
