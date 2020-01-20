Rondo (finger) is available Monday against the Celtics, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Rondo has been cleared to return after missing the past three games with a non-displaced solar plate avulsion fracture of his right ring finger. Prior to getting injured, Rondo was averaging 7.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 minutes across six games in January (21.7 minutes per tilt).