Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Good to go Sunday
Rondo (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Rondo was considered probable for Sunday's matchup, so it's no real surprise to see him suiting up. The veteran point guard didn't score and had two rebounds, four assists and one steal in his return from the two-game absence Friday.
