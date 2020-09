Rondo (back) will be available without any minute restrictions in Friday's Game 1 against the Nuggets, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Rondo has established himself as an important piece off the bench, so his availability will be advantageous for the Lakers. He averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals across 26.6 minutes in five minutes against the Rockets.