Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Grabs double-double against Bulls
Rondo scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Bulls.
It's the fourth time in seven games since returning to the starting lineup that Rondo has dished double-digit assists, and he's averaging 11.6 points, 10.1 dimes, 6.6 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.6 three-pointers over that stretch. The journeyman can still make a fantasy impact when he gets consistent court time, and with Lonzo Ball (ankle) ruled out for the rest of the season, Rondo's minutes seem fairly secure.
