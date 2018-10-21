Rondo was suspended for three games following Saturday's altercation with Chris Paul, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rondo will be sent to the bench for the next three contests after getting into it with Paul in Saturday's game against Houston. Rondo is eligible to return to the court beginning Saturday in San Antonio but look for Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart to see an uptick in minutes until that time. The league has also decided to suspend Brandon Ingram (four games) and Paul (two games).