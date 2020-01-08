Rondo amassed eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 victory over the Knicks.

Rondo had his best game in quite some time as the Lakers blew out the Knicks. He came within two points of recording his second double-double of the season. The playing time was slightly elevated as the game descended into garbage time and so we shouldn't read too much into this performance. He had scored a total of eight points over his previous four games and as long as LeBron James is healthy, Rondo is merely an afterthought in 12-team leagues.