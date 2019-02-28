Rondo totaled 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 16 assists, seven rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 victory over New Orleans.

Rondo was inserted back into the starting lineup Wednesday, turning in a vintage type performance. He ended the game with 11 points to go with 16 assists, seeing his playing time climb to 37 minutes after playing just 16 minutes in the game prior. It remains unclear whether this move is going to last beyond one game but if he was dropped and you need assists, he could be worth a speculative pickup.