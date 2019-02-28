Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Hands out 16 dimes in start
Rondo totaled 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 16 assists, seven rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 victory over New Orleans.
Rondo was inserted back into the starting lineup Wednesday, turning in a vintage type performance. He ended the game with 11 points to go with 16 assists, seeing his playing time climb to 37 minutes after playing just 16 minutes in the game prior. It remains unclear whether this move is going to last beyond one game but if he was dropped and you need assists, he could be worth a speculative pickup.
More News
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Draws start Wednesday
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Plays 16 minutes in Monday's loss
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Muted production Thursday
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: All-around game off bench
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Limited success in move to bench
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Hits winner in return to Boston
