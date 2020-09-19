Rondo totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine assists, two steals and one rebound in 22 minutes during Friday's 126-114 victory over the Nuggets.

Rondo played through an ongoing back concern, coming within striking distance of a double-double in just 22 minutes of playing time. The veteran point guard certainly adds an element of calmness to the Lakers, especially on the offensive end of the floor. His presence allows LeBron James to take a few plays off from time-to-time, thus leaving him fresh during the clutch moments. While there were no such moments during this game, the fact Rondo was able to play 22 minutes and appeared untroubled, certainly bodes well for the rest of the series.