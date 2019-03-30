Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Hands out season-high 17 dimes
Rondo amassed just seven points but added 17 assists, six rebounds, and five steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 129-115 victory over the Hornets.
Rondo turned in a vintage performance Friday, dishing out a season-high 17 assists to go with a season-high five steals. His playing time has been up and down over the past week, however, his assist numbers remain consistent. Over his last six games, he is averaging 9.4 dimes and 2.0 steals. There are a number of players out for the Lakers and Rondo should continue to see decent minutes, if only by default.
