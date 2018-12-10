Rondo had his hand drained Sunday and is expected to miss at least two more games, the Orange County Register reports.

Rondo was battling increased swelling over the weekend, and the procedure to drain the hand will shut him down for "a few days," per Luke Walton. Rondo will miss his 13th straight game Monday night against Miami, and the odds aren't in his favor to play Thursday in Houston. That means the soonest Rondo could realistically be back is Saturday's game in Charlotte. "We've got great doctors, we've got a great training staff and he's constantly working with them," Walton said of Rondo, who had been going through on-court work in recent days. "We travel a hand specialist that he works with on the road. But when players are as good as he is and have been for that long, it's because they work really hard. So he wants to be on the court as much as possible."