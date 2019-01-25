Rondo (hand) managed 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 13 assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes in the Lakers' 120-105 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Playing in his first game since late December, Rondo jumped right back into action without any tangible minutes restriction and churned out a highly productive line. The veteran point guard actually paced the Lakers in playing time, while his assist total was a team-high figure as well. With Lonzo Ball (ankle) facing a multi-game absence, Rondo appears set to profit handsomely from the opportunity to run the point for the time being.