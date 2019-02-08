Rondo put up 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 10 assists and seven rebounds in 35 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 129-128 win over the Celtics.

It was quite the memorable outing for Rondo, who turned in a stellar stat line and hit the game-winning jumper at the buzzer to quiet the Boston fans that once cheered him. Rondo will be locked into a high-minute role as the Lakers' starting point guard until Lonzo Ball (ankle) is back in action and hasn't seen his production tail off in LeBron James' first three games back from a groin injury. In those contests, Rondo is averaging 14.3 points (on 46.2 percent shooting from the field), 9.3 dimes and 9.3 boards.