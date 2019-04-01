Rondo compiled 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 130-102 win over the Pelicans.

The Lakers were missing five key rotation players (LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart) for the contest, allowing Rondo to take on heightened usage on offense and turn in one of his better all-around performances of the season. All of those injured players except Kuzma have been shut down for the season, so the opportunity should be there for Rondo to handle big minutes the rest of the way, if the Lakers don't opt to shut down the veteran point guard, too.