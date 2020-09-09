Rondo scored 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine assists, two rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's Game 3 win over the Rockets.

Rondo made quite an impact for the Lakers off the bench in Game 3, shooting accurately on route to a 21-point performance -- just the third time he tops the 20-point plateau this season -- while dishing out nine dimes for the second straight contest. The veteran point guard is averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game in three games against the Rockets and, even though his scoring figures are bound to regress at some point, he should remain an impactful player off the bench if he keeps orchestrating play as he's done it over the past two contests.