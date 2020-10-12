Rondo delivered 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 106-93 win over the Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Rondo came off the bench during the entire title run, but he made a huge impact and Game 6 wasn't the exception -- the veteran point guard only trailed LeBron James and Anthony Davis in scoring, and he posted six double-digit scoring performances during the playoffs while also shooting an impressive 40 percent from deep in 16 playoff contests. The veteran became the second player in NBA history to win a title with both the Celtics and the Lakers.