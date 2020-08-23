Los Angeles lists Rondo (back) as doubtful ahead of Monday's Game 4 matchup with the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

After being sidelined with a fractured thumb suffered shortly before the Lakers restarted their season in late July, Rondo was poised to make his debut at the NBA bubble in Orlando in Game 3, but he ended up sitting out after tweaking his back in warmups. Rondo is apparently still hurting a day later, so unless his condition takes a dramatic turn for the better over the next 24 hours, he'll remain sidelined again in Game 4. Alex Caruso should continue to fill most of the minutes as the Lakers' backup point guard until Rondo is deemed ready to go.