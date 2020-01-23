Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Likely to play Thursday
Rondo (finger) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Nets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Rondo's finger is sore following Wednesday's win, but it shouldn't prevent him from taking the court. This month, he's averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 21.0 minutes.
