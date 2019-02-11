Rondo was dropped to the bench for Sunday's 143-120 loss to the 76ers and finished with zero points (0-3 FG), seven assists and three rebounds in 16 minutes.

Coach Luke Walton elected to switch up his lineup Sunday, shifting Brandon Ingram to point guard while moving the newly acquired Reggie Bullock in at shooting guard to replace Rondo. It's possible it was just a one-game change for the Lakers, who may have been looking to have more size at Rondo's position to defend 6-foot-10 point guard Ben Simmons. The move didn't pay dividends for either Rondo or Bullock, who combined to produce two points in 47 minutes between them.