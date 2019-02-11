Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Limited success in move to bench
Rondo was dropped to the bench for Sunday's 143-120 loss to the 76ers and finished with zero points (0-3 FG), seven assists and three rebounds in 16 minutes.
Coach Luke Walton elected to switch up his lineup Sunday, shifting Brandon Ingram to point guard while moving the newly acquired Reggie Bullock in at shooting guard to replace Rondo. It's possible it was just a one-game change for the Lakers, who may have been looking to have more size at Rondo's position to defend 6-foot-10 point guard Ben Simmons. The move didn't pay dividends for either Rondo or Bullock, who combined to produce two points in 47 minutes between them.
More News
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: All-around game off bench•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Hits winner in return to Boston•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Two boards shy of triple-double•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Double-doubles in OT win•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Double-digit dimes in loss•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Strong as facilitator in win•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...