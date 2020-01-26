Rondo managed two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in 15 minutes during Saturday's 108-91 loss to the 76ers.

Rondo gave it a go as expected after having been listed as probable due to a finger injury. However, he earned the ninth-most minutes on the team and continues to be wildly inconsistent even if he's still a solid source of assists.