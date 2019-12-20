Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Logs 18 minutes in loss
Rondo (hamstring) tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 18 minutes Thursday against the Bucks.
Rondo was considered probable for Thursday's clash due to a hamstring issue, but he was ultimately cleared to take the court. He struggled against a tough Milwaukee defense, committing five turnovers while scoring just two points. Rondo is averaging 23.9 minutes over his last seven matchups to go along with 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds over that stretch.
