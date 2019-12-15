Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Minute limit increased
Rondo will have his minute restriction increased to a 25-minute allotment, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Rondo, who missed two games earlier this week due to a hamstring issue, will see his minute restriction elevated from 20 to 25 minutes. The restriction will likely be revoked after a game or two under the new limit.
