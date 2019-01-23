Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Minutes restriction unlikely
Rondo (hand) doesn't think he'll have a minutes restriction if he's able to play Thursday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Rondo, who is expected to return to action Thursday against the Timberwolves, believes his minutes will not be limited due to the injury being in his hand and not in his lower body. Prior breaking his hand which has held him out since Dec. 27, the veteran point guard was averaging 24.4 minutes per outing. Rondo will likely be a game-time decision Thursday.
