Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Moves to bench
Rondo will come off the bench Sunday against Utah.
The Lakers have elected to insert Alex Caruso into the starting lineup at point guard, allowing Jemerrio Jones to make his first career start at shooting guard. Rondo logged 37 minutes and notched a double-double in his squad's last matchup Friday against the Clippers, so he could still see a solid chunk of minutes off the bench.
