Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Muted production Thursday
Rondo tallied two points, seven assists, and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 victory over Houston.
Rondo was disappointing Thursday, scoring just two points in 19 minutes. He did manage to hand out a team-high seven assists but the playing time was certainly not a positive for his owners. If this trend continues he is going to be more of an assists streamer in competitive formats.
