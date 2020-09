Rondo had three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT), nine assists, and four rebounds in Sunday's Game 2 win over the Nuggets.

Rondo's nine assists were a team-high, though he did commit five costly turnovers on a night when the Lakers' bench accounted for 11 give-aways. The veteran also registered nine assists in Game 1 after he averaged 7.0 assists per game during the Lakers' Round 2 series against Houston.