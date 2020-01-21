Rondo (finger) contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench Monday in the Lakers' 139-107 loss to the Celtics.

Rondo missed the past three games with a fractured ring finger on his right hand, but based on his strong shooting Monday, he didn't appear to be encumbered by the injury. Now that Rondo is back in action as the Lakers' backup point guard, Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso could settle into smaller roles off the bench.