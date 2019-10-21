Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Nursing calf soreness
Rondo (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Coach Frank Vogel said Rondo is dealing with a sore calf, leaving his status for Tuesday's season-opener in question. He'll likely go through pregame warmups before the Lakers determine his availability. If Rondo is ultimately unable to go, Quinn Cook would likely benefit from increased run.
