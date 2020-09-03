Rondo (back) is listed as probable for Friday's Game 1 against the Rockets, Harrison Faigen of SB Nation reports.

After sitting out the entire first-round series against Portland due to back spasms, the veteran continues to trend in the right direction as Round 2 approaches. Coach Frank Vogel said Wednesday that he's "hopeful" to have Rondo back for Game 1, and that will likely be the case, barring a setback in the next 24 hours. Rondo suffered a thumb injury shortly after the Lakers arrived in Orlando, so he has not played in an NBA game since Mar. 10.