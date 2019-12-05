Play

Rondo had 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 121-96 win at Utah.

It was vintage Rondo at Vivint Smart Home Arena, as the veteran point guard came close to notch a triple-double despite coming off the bench. An elite stat-stuffing machine, Rondo might not be electric player he once was with the Celtics but remains a capable point guard, and he has averaged 7.2 assists per game in his last five outings. Expect him to continue coming off the bench Friday at Portland.

More News
Our Latest Stories