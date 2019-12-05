Rondo had 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 121-96 win at Utah.

It was vintage Rondo at Vivint Smart Home Arena, as the veteran point guard came close to notch a triple-double despite coming off the bench. An elite stat-stuffing machine, Rondo might not be electric player he once was with the Celtics but remains a capable point guard, and he has averaged 7.2 assists per game in his last five outings. Expect him to continue coming off the bench Friday at Portland.