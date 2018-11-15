Rondo (hand) is expected to be sidelined three-to-five weeks, Ohm Youngmisuk and Dave McMenamin of ESPN report.

Rondo suffered a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand during Wednesday's 126-117 victory over the Trail Blazers. He is set to see a specialist Thursday to determine if surgery is necessary. Without Rondo in the fold for around a month, Lonzo Ball should see increased ballhandling responsibilities.