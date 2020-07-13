Rondo sustained a right thumb fracture in practice Sunday, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports. He will require surgery to address the injury and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.

The Lakers' depth in the backcourt heading into the NBA season restart had already taken a hit after Avery Bradley (personal) opted out of joining the team in Orlando, and Rondo's injury only further compounds that. Even if he meets the short end of his recovery timeline, Rondo won't be ready to play until around late August, which is when the first or second round of the playoffs are expected to take place. While Bradley and Rondo are out of the mix, Alex Caruso (hand), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dion Waiters, J.R. Smith and Quinn Cook are the primary candidates to fill most of the available minutes.