Rondo (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Rondo's continued absence due to the right calf strain should clear the way for LeBron James to log more time at point guard, leaving Alex Caruso to handle the primary backup duties. The Lakers haven't outlined a clear target date for Rondo's return, but the veteran could be available as soon as Tuesday in Chicago.

More News
Our Latest Stories