Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Out again Sunday
Rondo (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Rondo's continued absence due to the right calf strain should clear the way for LeBron James to log more time at point guard, leaving Alex Caruso to handle the primary backup duties. The Lakers haven't outlined a clear target date for Rondo's return, but the veteran could be available as soon as Tuesday in Chicago.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.