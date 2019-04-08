Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Out for Tuesday
Rondo won't play Tuesday against Utah unless the Lakers run into injury or foul trouble, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
With only two games remaining in the season, the Lakers will hold Rondo out in an effort to give some of the young guys an opportunity to log minutes. Alex Caruso figures to start at point guard yet again.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...