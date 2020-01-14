Rondo (finger) will not play in Monday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rondo strained is finger in Saturday's victory over the Thunder, but was ultimately able to play through it. However, the lingering impact is enough to keep him sidelined Monday. His absence figures to open up some extra minutes for Alex Caruso. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Magic.