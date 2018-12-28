Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Out one month
Rondo will miss the next month after undergoing hand surgery, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Rondo just recently returned from a 17-game absence while recovering from a broken right hand but suffered a Grade 3 finger strain during his return game against the Warriors and now apparently needs further time off the court. His ongoing absence means that Lonzo Ball will continue being the team's primary point guard.
