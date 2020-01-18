Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Out Saturday
Rondo (finger) is out Saturday against the Rockets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Rondo will miss a third straight game as he continues work back from a broken finger. His next opportunity to play arrives Monday against the Celtics.
