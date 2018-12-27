Rondo has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Sacramento after suffering a Grade 3 sprain to his right ring finger in Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

The Lakers plan on providing more information on Friday, after Rondo undergoes more testing. For now, he has just been ruled out of Thursday's game, however it is possible he misses more time than that.

