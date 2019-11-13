Rondo (calf) finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven assists, and six rebounds across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 victory over the Suns.

Rondo made his season debut for the Lakers on Tuesday and was able to fill out the stat sheet while playing under a 15-minute restriction. Due to the multiple weeks he missed on account of the injury, Rondo will be withheld from the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Warriors before returning to action Friday against the Kings. Even when he's back to full speed and free of restrictions, Rondo is likely to more of an assists streamer in fantasy leagues than a must-roster player.