Rondo finished with five points, seven assists, and six rebounds in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 victory over the Suns.

Rondo made his season debut for the Lakers on Tuesday, and looked good during his 14 minutes on the floor. He was on a minutes restriction which is not surprising given the nature of the injury. Rondo will sit out Wednesday's game as part of the injury management plan but is expected to play against the Kings on Friday. Even when he is back to full speed, Rondo is likely to more of an assists streamer in standard formats.