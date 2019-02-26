Rondo had two points (1-6 FG) and four rebounds in 16 minutes during Monday's 110-105 loss to the Grizzlies.

Rondo finished with more turnovers (three) than points while no Laker reserve saw more than 18 minutes. This is the second time across the last five games that Rondo has earned exactly 16 minutes, though he did dish seven dimes, albeit in a scoreless performance, on the previous occasion. The fact that Lonzo Ball (ankle) had his return date pushed back clearly isn't doing all that much for Rondo.