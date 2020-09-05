Rondo finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in Friday's 112-97 loss to the Rockets.

Rondo came off the bench for the Lakers on Friday, playing in his first game of NBA basketball since early March. The playing time was a little surprising given the extended layoff, although the Lakers clearly need all the help they can get in terms of facilitation, barring LeBron James of course. Rondo is unlikely to be putting up huge numbers on most nights but can certainly contribute on both ends of the floor at times.